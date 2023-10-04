"Multiple victims" in shooting near Morgan State University, Baltimore police say

Police in Baltimore said a shooting near Morgan State University late Tuesday has resulted in "multiple victims," as the department urged those nearby to shelter in place and everyone else to avoid the area.

Details: A Baltimore Police spokesperson told Axios there were at least four victims, as the university in an online post urged people to "stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place" due to "shots being fired on or near campus."

Police said in an online update at 11.45pm ET that the incident was "no longer considered an Active Shooter Situation," but urged those in the area to shelter in place.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore office said in an online post that its agents were assisting police.

The big picture: The shooting came hours after students at the historically Black university were "celebrating the annual coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State University," with their homecoming set to be held Saturday, per the Baltimore Banner.

Nearly 9,000 students enrolled at the college in the fall last year.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.