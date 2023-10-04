Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was ordered to move out of her hideaway office in the Capitol by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) after he became speaker pro tempore on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Pelosi, a harsh critic of now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), blasted the move as a "sharp departure from tradition."

Driving the news: In an email sent about an hour and a half after McCarthy was removed and McHenry became acting speaker, House Administration Committee GOP aides said McHenry "is going to re-assign" the office.

The email asked Pelosi's staff to "vacate the space tomorrow" at which point the locks to the office will be changed, according to a copy viewed by Axios.

Pelosi was in San Francisco on Tuesday for the funeral of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) — thus missing the vote on removing McCarthy.

Staffers from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' (D-N.Y.) office volunteered to help make the move, according to Pelosi's office.

What she's saying: "With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement.

"This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition. As Speaker, I gave former Speaker Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished."

Representatives for McHenry and the House Administration Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

