McCarthy to be given Pelosi's office at the Capitol

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will be given the Capitol hideaway office from which his predecessor Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was just ejected, a top House Republican said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The move by interim Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a close McCarthy ally, to kick Pelosi out has been met with accusations of partisan retribution by Democrats.

What they're saying: Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a close ally of McCarthy and McHenry, said the office is for the "preceding speaker" and that McCarthy now holds that distinction.

"The office that Pelosi currently occupies is the office of the preceding speaker," said Graves.

"Now that she and other Democrats have caused there to be an immediately preceding speaker, she has removed herself from that office ... that was a decision that Democrats and Speaker Pelosi made in giving that office to McCarthy."

The backdrop: All Democrats and eight Republicans voted to vacate the office of speaker on Tuesday, making McCarthy the first speaker ever to be ousted from office.

McCarthy subsequently announced he will not run for speaker again.

The other side: Pelosi, in a statement on Tuesday, blasted the removal as "a sharp departure from tradition," saying, "As Speaker, I gave former Speaker Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished."