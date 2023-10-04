Skip to main content
41 mins ago - Technology

Canva gives its presentation tools an AI makeover

Ina Fried
The new Magic Edit feature is among the AI tools Canva is adding

Canva's new AI-assisted photo editing feature. Image: Canva

Canva Tuesday unveiled a host of generative AI features it says will give more creative powers to average workers.

What they're saying: "AI has incredible potential to supercharge the 99% of office workers who don't have design training, who haven't been able to access easy to use powerful design tools before," Canva co-founder and product chief Cameron Adams told Axios.

Details: The 10 new tools, introduced under the Magic Studio banner, aim to help with everything from applying a corporate brand style to translating documents to photo editing.

  • The Magic Grab feature allows people without photo editing skills to easily move around the main elements in an image.
  • Magic Switch makes it easier to go from one type of document to another, such as transforming a long block of text into a presentation.
  • A Magic Media feature adds text-to-image and text-to-video capabilities, with some of the technology involved coming from AI startup Runway.
  • Canva also uses AI to generate alt text that offers a text description of a photo for those with visual impairments. "I don't think you can empower the world to design if you're not an inclusive design tool," Adams said.

Catch up quick: Canva, a decade-old online presentation tool, had already been adding AI features over the past year. Adams said those tools have been used 3 billion times by more than 40 million people.

The big picture: Nearly every major software maker is looking for ways to add generative AI capabilities to their products, including Adobe, Microsoft, Google and Salesforce.

Between the lines: Canva said it will indemnify enterprise customers who use the new AI tools against intellectual property complaints or other legal issues.

What's next: Adams said he hopes to add more features that use generative AI to refine ideas.

  • "Generative AI is great at producing stuff fresh," he said, adding that, when it comes to modifying or refining one's work, "it can be a little hard to wrangle."
