Canva Tuesday unveiled a host of generative AI features it says will give more creative powers to average workers.

What they're saying: "AI has incredible potential to supercharge the 99% of office workers who don't have design training, who haven't been able to access easy to use powerful design tools before," Canva co-founder and product chief Cameron Adams told Axios.

Details: The 10 new tools, introduced under the Magic Studio banner, aim to help with everything from applying a corporate brand style to translating documents to photo editing.

The Magic Grab feature allows people without photo editing skills to easily move around the main elements in an image.

Magic Switch makes it easier to go from one type of document to another, such as transforming a long block of text into a presentation.

A Magic Media feature adds text-to-image and text-to-video capabilities, with some of the technology involved coming from AI startup Runway.

Canva also uses AI to generate alt text that offers a text description of a photo for those with visual impairments. "I don't think you can empower the world to design if you're not an inclusive design tool," Adams said.

Catch up quick: Canva, a decade-old online presentation tool, had already been adding AI features over the past year. Adams said those tools have been used 3 billion times by more than 40 million people.

The big picture: Nearly every major software maker is looking for ways to add generative AI capabilities to their products, including Adobe, Microsoft, Google and Salesforce.

Between the lines: Canva said it will indemnify enterprise customers who use the new AI tools against intellectual property complaints or other legal issues.

What's next: Adams said he hopes to add more features that use generative AI to refine ideas.