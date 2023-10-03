39 mins ago - Politics & Policy
USPS honors "true pioneer" RBG with postage stamp
The U.S. Postal Service released a stamp honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just as the Supreme Court she served for 27 years began a new term on Monday.
The big picture: The USPS announced last year plans for the stamp that features an oil painting of the liberal high court member, known as "RBG," who died in 2020 at age 87.
- The depiction of Ginsburg wearing her black judicial robe with a white collar costs 66 cents per stamp or $13.20 for a sheet.
What they're saying: "Justice Ginsburg was an iconic figure who dedicated her life to public service and the pursuit of justice," said USPS Board of Governors Chair Roman Martinez in a statement Monday on the Clinton-appointed 107th Supreme Court Justice.
- "She was a true pioneer, and it is our honor to celebrate her incredible legacy in this way. This stamp serves not just as a tribute but as an inspiration for future generations to uphold the values she fought for."
