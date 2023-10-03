USPS honors "true pioneer" RBG with postage stamp

An image showing the stamp of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: United States Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service released a stamp honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just as the Supreme Court she served for 27 years began a new term on Monday.

The big picture: The USPS announced last year plans for the stamp that features an oil painting of the liberal high court member, known as "RBG," who died in 2020 at age 87.

The depiction of Ginsburg wearing her black judicial robe with a white collar costs 66 cents per stamp or $13.20 for a sheet.

What they're saying: "Justice Ginsburg was an iconic figure who dedicated her life to public service and the pursuit of justice," said USPS Board of Governors Chair Roman Martinez in a statement Monday on the Clinton-appointed 107th Supreme Court Justice.

"She was a true pioneer, and it is our honor to celebrate her incredible legacy in this way. This stamp serves not just as a tribute but as an inspiration for future generations to uphold the values she fought for."

