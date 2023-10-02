Freelance journalist Josh Kruger, 39, was fatally shot in his home in Philadelphia on Monday morning, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The big picture: Kruger reported on topics including local politics, the LGBTQ community and people living in poverty. On his personal website, Kruger said his experience living with HIV and his past struggles with homelessness and addiction helped inform his coverage of those topics.

His work appeared in the the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Citizen and WHYY, the local NPR and PBS affiliate. Kruger also worked in communications roles for the city's government, according to the Inquirer.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Kruger "cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident in his public service and writing." Kenney added: "Our administration was fortunate to call him a colleague, and our prayers are with everyone who knew him."

Sen. John Fetterman called Kruger's death "devastating" in a statement: "Josh cared deeply about Philly and fiercely advocated for the most vulnerable communities through his journalism."

Driving the news: Police responded to reports of gunshots before 1:30am (EST) on Monday and found Kruger collapsed on the sidewalk outside of his home with at least seven gunshot wounds, according to the Inquirer.

He was rushed to a hospital but died just before 2:15am. Police said Monday that no arrests had been made and no weapons recovered. No signs of forced entry were seen, but police are reviewing surveillance footage from outside the home.

Detectives believe an intruder entered Kruger's home and shot him at the base of his stairs before fleeing, with Kruger then stepping outside to seek help, per the Inquirer.

State of play: There are currently no indications that Kruger's reporting was a factor in the attack. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Monday called on police to investigate whether there was any such connection.