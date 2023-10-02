3 hours ago - Economy & Business
Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker to buy into Front Office Sports
Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker has agreed to acquire a stake in newsletter startup Front Office Sports, and will serve as co-chair of the newsletter startup's board.
Why it matters: This is Zucker's splashiest deal since launching RedBird IMI, a $1 billion investment fund focused on media, entertainment, and sports.
- Zucker now has a brand and platform that he can use to develop and license new documentaries and video projects, with a source saying FOS will seek to hire new on-camera talent.
- RedBird IMI is a joint venture between U.S. private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and UAE-based International Media Investments (IMI), with Zucker at the helm.
Details: The deal, which remains unannounced, marks a new chapter for FOS, which CEO Adam White launched while in college in 2014.
- In 2022 it raised $5 million from Crain Communications at around a $25 million valuation.
- Most FOS products are free, but it did begin selling paid subscriptions in 2021.
- Axios previously reported on the deal talks.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details, following an official press release.