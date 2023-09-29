Milley appears to call Trump "wannabe dictator" in exit speech

Mark Milley inspects the troops during an Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in his honor on Sept. 29. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley said Friday that military members "don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator," but to the Constitution.

Driving the news: With an apparent swipe at former President Trump, Milley spoke about the ideals of public service during a ceremony marking his retirement.

While he didn't refer to Trump by name, Milley's remarks appeared to be a veiled reference to the former president.

Catch up quick: President Trump last week accused Milley of committing a "treasonous act" by communicating with China surrounding the Jan. 6 riot. Trump added that the punishment should be death.

Trump's post came after the Atlantic published a profile detailing how the nation's top general navigated the Trump presidency.

Milley, who was appointed by Trump in 2018, testified to Congress in fall 2021 that he made now-controversial phone calls to his Chinese counterpart in the days after the riot assuring him that the U.S. wouldn't attack China.

The calls were first reported in the book "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

News of the calls angered critics who questioned whether Milley went too far, with several Republicans calling for his resignation or firing at the time.

Details: When asked about Trump's comments earlier this week, Milley acknowledged he'd taken additional safety measures for himself and his family as a result of them.

Milley said he had never made any calls to China that could be considered treasonous.

What they're saying: "We don't take an oath to a tribe. We don't take an oath to a religion. We don't take an oath to a king, or queen, or tyrant, or a dictator. And we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator," Milley said at the ceremony Friday.

"We take an oath to the Constitution and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we're willing to die to protect it," he said.

"Every soldier, sailor, airman, marine, guardian and coast guard — each of us commits our very life to protect and defend that document, regardless of personal price."

Worth noting: Milley and Trump's relationship also took a downturn during the summer 2020, after police used tear gas to clear protesters Lafayette Square for a photo opportunity.

Milley later apologized for his appearance at the event, saying it "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

Milley's apology reportedly angered Trump.

State of play: Milley has concluded a four-year tenure as the Joint Chiefs of Staff.