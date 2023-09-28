Sen. John McCain receives the the 2017 Liberty Medal from former Vice President Joe Biden at the National Constitution Center on October 16, 2017 in Philadelphia. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

During a speech on Thursday, President Biden is set to announce federal funding to construct a library and community facility at Arizona State University to honor the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed to Axios Phoenix.

What's happening: The McCain Library will be a "multipurpose facility that will provide Arizonans a place to learn, research, develop and work," according to the McCain Institute, a partner in the project.

It will be constructed with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act — the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed in 2021.

Zoom out: The library announcement in Tempe, Arizona, will be part of a broader speech about "the work we must do together to strengthen our democracy," Jean-Pierre said.

The future of democracy is a cornerstone of the president's reelection campaign. The president told supporters earlier this month: "I'm running because democracy is at stake."

What they're saying: "We remember Sen. McCain's life very well. We know that he was a war hero. We know what he spoke up against. He is someone who demonstrated extraordinary courage, character and integrity throughout his entire life," Jean-Pierre said.

Context: Biden and McCain served in the Senate together for decades and forged an unlikely friendship despite their differing political views.

McCain died of brain cancer in 2018 — the same disease that killed Biden's son Beau three years earlier. Biden delivered McCain's eulogy at his Arizona memorial service.

Zoom in: "Our family is honored to be a part of this special effort to build a lasting tribute to my husband, a library we believe will serve the State of Arizona and its people the way John served his country," U.S. Ambassador Cindy McCain said in a statement.

"This effort started with the enthusiastic support of Gov. Doug Ducey and continued with the equally strong support of Gov. Katie Hobbs. A true bipartisan effort that we greatly appreciate," she said.

Flashback: Earlier this month, Biden visited the John Sidney McCain III Memorial in Hanoi, Vietnam, where McCain was held prisoner for more than five years after his aircraft was shot down during the Vietnam War in 1967