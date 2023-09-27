Share on email (opens in new window)

Kia is recalling more than 1.7 million vehicles in its latest recall. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Nearly 3.4 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being recalled due to the risk of engine compartment fires.

Why it matters: Car owners are being advised to park outdoors and away from any structures, according to safety recalls posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

What's happening: The affected cars are being recalled because anti-lock brake control modules can possibly leak fluid, leading to an electrical short, according to letters NHTSA sent the automakers.

The fires can happen while the vehicles are parked or driven.

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, the recall notices note.

By the numbers: The AP wrote Wednesday that Hyundai reported 21 fires in the affected vehicles and 22 "thermal incidents" including smoke, burning and melting of parts.

Kia reported 10 fires and melting incidents, according to the AP.

Flashback: In August, Hyundai and Kia recalled nearly 92,000 vehicles for a different overheating risk that could lead to vehicle fires.

With the smaller recall, the vehicles' electronic controller in an oil pump assembly may have contained damaged components.

Kia recall list 2023

Kia is recalling 1.7 million vehicles and the owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 14, per NHTSA.

The recalled cars include:

2010-2019 Borrego

2014-2016 Cadenza

2010-2013 Forte, Forte Koup, Sportage

2015-2018 K900

2011-2015 Optima

2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, Soul

2012-2017 Rio

2011-2014 Sorento

2010-2011 Rondo

Hyundai recall list 2023

Hyundai's recall is for 1.6 million vehicles and the manufacturer is expected to mail letters to car owners Nov. 21, according to NHTSA.

The affected vehicles are:

2011-2015 Elantra, Genesis Coupe and Sonata Hybrid

2012-2015 Accent, Azera and Veloster

2013-2015 Elantra Coupe and Santa Fe

2014-2015 Equus

2010-2012 Veracruz

2010-2013 Tucson

2015 Tucson Fuel Cell

2013 Santa Fe Sport

