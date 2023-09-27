Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 3.4M vehicles for fire risk
Nearly 3.4 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being recalled due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
Why it matters: Car owners are being advised to park outdoors and away from any structures, according to safety recalls posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
What's happening: The affected cars are being recalled because anti-lock brake control modules can possibly leak fluid, leading to an electrical short, according to letters NHTSA sent the automakers.
- The fires can happen while the vehicles are parked or driven.
- Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, the recall notices note.
By the numbers: The AP wrote Wednesday that Hyundai reported 21 fires in the affected vehicles and 22 "thermal incidents" including smoke, burning and melting of parts.
- Kia reported 10 fires and melting incidents, according to the AP.
Flashback: In August, Hyundai and Kia recalled nearly 92,000 vehicles for a different overheating risk that could lead to vehicle fires.
- With the smaller recall, the vehicles' electronic controller in an oil pump assembly may have contained damaged components.
Kia recall list 2023
Kia is recalling 1.7 million vehicles and the owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 14, per NHTSA.
The recalled cars include:
- 2010-2019 Borrego
- 2014-2016 Cadenza
- 2010-2013 Forte, Forte Koup, Sportage
- 2015-2018 K900
- 2011-2015 Optima
- 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, Soul
- 2012-2017 Rio
- 2011-2014 Sorento
- 2010-2011 Rondo
Hyundai recall list 2023
Hyundai's recall is for 1.6 million vehicles and the manufacturer is expected to mail letters to car owners Nov. 21, according to NHTSA.
The affected vehicles are:
- 2011-2015 Elantra, Genesis Coupe and Sonata Hybrid
- 2012-2015 Accent, Azera and Veloster
- 2013-2015 Elantra Coupe and Santa Fe
- 2014-2015 Equus
- 2010-2012 Veracruz
- 2010-2013 Tucson
- 2015 Tucson Fuel Cell
- 2013 Santa Fe Sport
More from Axios: