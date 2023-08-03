Share on email (opens in new window)

Hyundai is recalling the 2023 and 2024 Palisade, 2023 Elantra, Kona, Sonata and Tucson. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 92,000 vehicles because an electronic controller in an oil pump assembly may contain damaged components that can lead to overheating.

Why it matters: The overheating increases the risk of vehicle fires, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in letters about the recalls to the car manufacturers.

Car owners are being advised to park the affected vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall repair can be completed.

The repairs will be free of charge, which is normal for recalls.

The affected vehicles are 2023 or 2024 models.

Hyundai recall list 2023

Hyundai's recall is for 52,008 vehicles and the manufacturer is expected to mail letters to car owners Sept. 25, according to NHTSA.

The affected vehicles are:

2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Kona

2023-2024 Hyundai Palisade

2023 Hyundai Sonata

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Kia recall list 2023

Kia is recalling 39,765 vehicles and the owner notification letters are expected Sept. 28, per NHTSA.

The recalled cars are:

2023-2024 Kia Seltos

2023 Kia Soul

2023 Kia Sportage

