Liberty Media proposes combination with SiriusXM

Liberty Media proposed splitting off the business that contains audio entertainment group SiriusXM and combining it with the rest of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., the company said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The deal highlights efforts by Liberty's John Malone to reshuffle the media mogul's entertainment assets.

Details: Liberty's owns 83% of Sirius XM, the satellite radio group that also includes music streaming service, Pandora.

Liberty's Sirius XM shares are held in a tracking stock, which trades on the Nasdaq as LXSM.

According to terms of the deal, Liberty said it would separate Liberty SiriusXM through a so-called stock split-off, and form a new, publicly traded entity it's referred to as "New Sirius XM" in the press release.

SiriusXM's minority shareholders would own 16% of the new company while former shareholders of LSXM common stock would own about 84%, Liberty said.

Liberty said the deal would not affect its other trading stock groups, Liberty Formula One and Liberty Live. These three groups were recently formed as part of Liberty splitting off the Atlanta Braves.

Sirius XM Holdings said a special committee of the board, along with its advisers Solomon Partners Securities, LLC and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, are evaluating the proposal.

What they're saying: "Liberty's proposal rationalizes the dual corporate structure between LSXM and SiriusXM," Liberty CEO Greg Maffei said in a statement. "This simplified structure will also allow management to better focus on its strategic priorities, drive the company's continued growth and simplify the investor relations story."

The big picture: SiriusXM's subscriber growth has stalled in recent months, putting pressure on the company to diversify its revenue streams.