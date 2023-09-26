In photos: A day in the life of a rural Latina superintendent

Karen Sanchez-Griego, superintendent of the rural Cuba Independent School District in Cuba, N.M., outside of her office. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Karen Sanchez-Griego is a longtime educator who has defied the odds as a superintendent of a rural New Mexico school district, dramatically improving graduation rates and growing enrollment, especially among Native American students in nearby communities.

Through the lens: This month, Axios Latino spent time with Sanchez-Griego — who has held her position for six years in a state where the average superintendent tenure is about two — to see firsthand how she does her job.

Cuba Superintendent Sanchez-Griego asks a Cuba High School student about her art. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Details: When Sanchez-Griego took over as superintendent in the Cuba school district, the high school graduation rate was 62%.

She implemented aggressive retention programs and reached out to parents. She overhauled disciplinarily policies and changed curriculum.

Today the graduation rate is 95%.

Enrollment has also grown by more than 22% from 546 students in the 2016-2017 school year — the year before she started — to 669 in the 2021-2022 school year, according to state data kept by the Kids Count Data Center.

Sanchez-Griego talks to Cuba High School football players studying before their homecoming game. The team won 28-6 and are off to their best start in decades with a 6-0 record. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Sanchez-Griego talks to a staff member who works with Cuba High School's Navajo students.

Sanchez-Griego meets with a parent and a student over a disciplinary case. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

The intrigue: Sanchez-Griego noticed tensions between the area's Hispanic student population and Navajo children when she became superintendent.

She adopted programs to address histories of racial tension and held open discussions of past trauma.

Sanchez-Griego speaks to security at her district office. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

A sign shows the history of Cuba, N.M. outside of the town. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Sanchez-Griego at her desk. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios.

Sanchez-Griego looks up at a clock while visiting a cooking class at Cuba High School. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Sanchez-Griego talks to a student working on homecoming decorations. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Zoom in: The 62-year-old Sanchez-Griego recently suffered a heart attack. Her doctor gave her a warning: slow down.

Sanchez-Griego said she will watch her health but slowing down is "not an option."

"I'm here for a limited amount of time and I need to do what I need to do before I leave."

Sanchez-Griego walks the hallways of Cuba High School. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Karen Sanchez-Griego stands in front of a get well soon poster sent by students after she had a heart attack. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

