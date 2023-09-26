Skip to main content
In photos: A day in the life of a rural Latina superintendent

Russell Contreras
Karen Sanchez-Griego, superintendent of the rural Cuba Independent School District in Cuba, N.M., outside of her office.

Karen Sanchez-Griego, superintendent of the rural Cuba Independent School District in Cuba, N.M., outside of her office. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Karen Sanchez-Griego is a longtime educator who has defied the odds as a superintendent of a rural New Mexico school district, dramatically improving graduation rates and growing enrollment, especially among Native American students in nearby communities.

Through the lens: This month, Axios Latino spent time with Sanchez-Griego — who has held her position for six years in a state where the average superintendent tenure is about two — to see firsthand how she does her job.

Cuba Superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego asks a Cuba High School student about her art.
Cuba Superintendent Sanchez-Griego asks a Cuba High School student about her art. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Details: When Sanchez-Griego took over as superintendent in the Cuba school district, the high school graduation rate was 62%.

  • She implemented aggressive retention programs and reached out to parents. She overhauled disciplinarily policies and changed curriculum.
  • Today the graduation rate is 95%.
  • Enrollment has also grown by more than 22% from 546 students in the 2016-2017 school year — the year before she started — to 669 in the 2021-2022 school year, according to state data kept by the Kids Count Data Center.
Cuba Superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego talks to Cuba High School football players studying before their homecoming game.
Sanchez-Griego talks to Cuba High School football players studying before their homecoming game. The team won 28-6 and are off to their best start in decades with a 6-0 record. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios
Cuba Superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego talks to a staff member who work with Cuba High School's Navajo students.
Sanchez-Griego talks to a staff member who works with Cuba High School's Navajo students.
Cuba Superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego meets with a parent and a student over a disiplinary case.
Sanchez-Griego meets with a parent and a student over a disciplinary case. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

The intrigue: Sanchez-Griego noticed tensions between the area's Hispanic student population and Navajo children when she became superintendent.

  • She adopted programs to address histories of racial tension and held open discussions of past trauma.
Cuba Superindendent Karen Sanchez-Griego speaks to security at her district office.
Sanchez-Griego speaks to security at her district office. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios
Sign shows the history of Cuba, N.M. outside of the town.
A sign shows the history of Cuba, N.M. outside of the town. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios
Cuba Superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego sits at her desk with New Mexico decorations.
Sanchez-Griego at her desk. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios.
Karen Sanchez-Griego, superintendent of the rural Cuba Independent School District in Cuba, N.M., looks up art a clock while visiting a cooking class at Cuba High School.
Sanchez-Griego looks up at a clock while visiting a cooking class at Cuba High School. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios
Karen Sanchez-Griego talks to a student working on homecoming decorations.
Sanchez-Griego talks to a student working on homecoming decorations. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Zoom in: The 62-year-old Sanchez-Griego recently suffered a heart attack. Her doctor gave her a warning: slow down.

  • Sanchez-Griego said she will watch her health but slowing down is "not an option."
  • "I'm here for a limited amount of time and I need to do what I need to do before I leave."
Sanchez-Griego walks the hallways of Cuba High School.
Sanchez-Griego walks the hallways of Cuba High School. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios
Karen Sanchez-Griego stands in front of a get well soon poster sent by students after she had a heart attack.
Karen Sanchez-Griego stands in front of a get well soon poster sent by students after she had a heart attack. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

