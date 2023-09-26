Charted: Congress' most rebellious freshman lawmakers

Data: Quorum; Chart: Axios Visuals

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) has voted against the majority of her party 18% of the time since the start of this Congress — more than any other freshman representative or senator, according to Quorum data.

Why it matters: Voting against one's party can be politically risky — or a political asset for swing-seat lawmakers seeking to showcase their independence. The stakes are even higher with such narrow majorities governing both the House and Senate.

Gluesenkamp Perez is one of the most vulnerable Democrats going into 2024. She has voted with Republicans on numerous occasions — including to block President Biden's student loan forgiveness initiative.

By the numbers: Seven of the top 10 freshman members to vote against their party the most are Republicans, including Sens. Eric Schmitt (Mo.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio).