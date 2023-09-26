1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: Congress' most rebellious freshman lawmakers
Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) has voted against the majority of her party 18% of the time since the start of this Congress — more than any other freshman representative or senator, according to Quorum data.
Why it matters: Voting against one's party can be politically risky — or a political asset for swing-seat lawmakers seeking to showcase their independence. The stakes are even higher with such narrow majorities governing both the House and Senate.
- Gluesenkamp Perez is one of the most vulnerable Democrats going into 2024. She has voted with Republicans on numerous occasions — including to block President Biden's student loan forgiveness initiative.
By the numbers: Seven of the top 10 freshman members to vote against their party the most are Republicans, including Sens. Eric Schmitt (Mo.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio).
- The list includes two House Republicans who initially held out on voting for Kevin McCarthy for House speaker at the start of the Congress: Reps. Eli Crane (Ariz.) and Anna Luna (Fla.).
- It also includes Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who has resisted Republican calls to resign after his indictment on fraud charges.