Charted: Congress' most rebellious freshman lawmakers

Stef W. Kight
Data: Quorum; Chart: Axios Visuals
Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) has voted against the majority of her party 18% of the time since the start of this Congress — more than any other freshman representative or senator, according to Quorum data.

Why it matters: Voting against one's party can be politically risky — or a political asset for swing-seat lawmakers seeking to showcase their independence. The stakes are even higher with such narrow majorities governing both the House and Senate.

By the numbers: Seven of the top 10 freshman members to vote against their party the most are Republicans, including Sens. Eric Schmitt (Mo.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio).

  • The list includes two House Republicans who initially held out on voting for Kevin McCarthy for House speaker at the start of the Congress: Reps. Eli Crane (Ariz.) and Anna Luna (Fla.).
  • It also includes Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who has resisted Republican calls to resign after his indictment on fraud charges.
