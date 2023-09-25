Lego scraps efforts to make oil-free bricks from recycled bottles

Lego has halted efforts to make building bricks from recycled plastic instead of oil-based plastics, the Danish toymaker announced Sunday.

Why it matters: The family owned company pledged in June 2021 to begin selling the prototypes within two years, but Lego CEO Niels Christiansen told the Financial Times Sunday they'd since learned that using recycled PET plastic would have led to higher carbon emissions.

"We tested hundreds and hundreds of materials," he said. "It's just not been possible to find a material like that."

Context: Tim Brooks, Lego's head of sustainability, said in a statement to media that the carbon footprint would have been higher because the "level of disruption to the manufacturing environment was such that we [would have] needed to change everything in our factories."

By the nubers: The BBC notes that about 80% of the 110 billion to 120 billion plastic pieces Lego makes per year contains acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), a type of plastic plastic made from crude oil.

Zoom out: Since most plastics come from fossil fuels, Axios' Andrew Freedman notes our plastics dependency is exacerbating climate change.

" In 2019, plastics generated 1.8 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – 3.4% of global emissions — with 90% of these emissions coming from their production and conversion from fossil fuels," per the OECD.

What we're watching: Lego now plans to make ABS more sustainable by "incorporating more bio-based and recycled material," per the FT.

Representatives for Lego did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

