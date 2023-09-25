Data: FactSet; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Investors are coming around to the idea that high-interest rates will stick around for longer than they previously thought — which helps explain the stock market's recent reversal.

Why it matters: As we've written about a ton over the past two years, rates play a huge, but often unseen role in determining stock market prices.

Long story short, when rates rise, they pull down the value of stocks in lots of investor models.

High rates make risk-free assets like Treasuries look a lot more attractive, relative to stocks — and that lures money out of the stock market.

What they're saying: "US equities [are] unlikely to reach new highs" any time soon, wrote JP Morgan analysts in a note last week, summarizing the common views expressed at a recent investment conference. They cited the increasing investor interest in "cash and high-yielding, high-quality short duration fixed income."

And BofA Global analysts, noting the large flow of money into short-term, cash-like investments, described investors as "cautious" and willing to be "paid to wait" in cash until the market decides its next move.

State of play: The Federal Reserve last week threw cold water on investor hopes that it'll cut rates any time soon.

In response, 10-year Treasury note yields jumped to a new 16-year high of nearly 4.50%.

And as you might expect, the S&P suffered. The blue-chip index tumbled 2.9% in its worst week since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

With one week left in September, the index is on track for its worst month of the year.

Zoom out: This year's once robust rally — which lots of people were saying had all the earmarks of a new bull market — has really lost momentum.

The S&P's yearly gains, which were flirting with 20% back in early August, are now down to 12.5%.

💭 Our thought bubble: If stocks keep stalling (or falling) investors may avail themselves of other attractive places to stash cash, while they wait for a good reason to take stock market risk.

The bottom line: As markets adjust to high rates, no one seems very confident in where the stock market goes from here.