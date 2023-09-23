Tinder to charge power users $500 per month for VIP features

Tinder announced Friday that it's offering some of its most-active users a $499 per month subscription, Bloomberg reports.

Driving the news: Users not put off by the hefty price tag will gain access additional features, such as the ability to send direct messages to people with whom they have not matched and "see and be seen by Tinder's most sought after profiles," according to the company.

Details: Tinder says it's only offering the subscription to less than 1% of its users, and isn't expecting a flood of subscriptions.

"We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections, and so we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering," Tinder Chief Product Officer Mark Van Ryswyk said.

The big picture: This is not the first bet by Match Group, Tinder's parent company, on more exclusive dating apps and features.

In July, Match Group acquired The League, which is marketed toward "career-oriented users looking for a serious relationship," per the NY Post.

Tinder Select was originally rolled out as a free, invite-only tier for "hotties and celebrities," the Post notes.

Match Group President Gary Swidler said earlier this month that even a small number of subscribers to Tinder's VIP tier could make a meaningful impact on revenue, per Bloomberg.

