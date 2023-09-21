12 mins ago - Politics & Policy
House GOP again fails to advance Pentagon funding, deepening spending crisis
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed for a second time on Thursday to advance a bill funding the Department of Defense, dealing another huge blow to his efforts to avert a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
Why it matters: House Republicans are in a state of crisis, unable to even begin debate on an appropriations bill that typically garners broad support.
- Despite signs of progress Wednesday night, a group of GOP hardliners continues to resist McCarthy's efforts to pass any legislation to keep the government funded.
- The House voted 212-216 against moving the funding bill to a final vote.
Editor's note: This story is developing. Please check back for updates.