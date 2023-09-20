1 hour ago - Technology
Donald Trump Jr.'s X account got hacked, a spokesperson says
Donald Trump Jr.'s account was hacked Wednesday on X — the app formerly known as Twitter — a spokesperson for the Trump Organization confirmed to Axios.
Driving the news: The hacker reportedly posted multiple times on his X account, including a false claim that former President Trump had died.
- "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," one of the posts on Trump Jr's account said, per a screenshot from CNBC.
- The post was viewed "hundreds of thousands of times" and had over 1,000 reshares in just a matter of minutes, per CNN.
Details: The hacker's posts, all of which have since been deleted, were visible on Trump Jr.'s account for less than an hour.
- One said North Korea was "about to get smoked," per BBC.
- Another insulted President Biden using a "racist epithet," CNN reported.
What they're saying: "Don's account has been hacked," Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for Trump Jr., posted on X Wednesday.
- Surabian also clarified that the post claiming that former President Trump had died and that Trump Jr. was running for president was false, saying: "This is obviously not true."
- X did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Wednesday.
Go deeper: Musk says X will charge everyone to use the platform