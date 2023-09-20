Donald Trump Jr.'s X account got hacked, a spokesperson says

Share on email (opens in new window)

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a conference in Florida in July. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.'s account was hacked Wednesday on X — the app formerly known as Twitter — a spokesperson for the Trump Organization confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: The hacker reportedly posted multiple times on his X account, including a false claim that former President Trump had died.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," one of the posts on Trump Jr's account said, per a screenshot from CNBC.

The post was viewed "hundreds of thousands of times" and had over 1,000 reshares in just a matter of minutes, per CNN.

Details: The hacker's posts, all of which have since been deleted, were visible on Trump Jr.'s account for less than an hour.

One said North Korea was "about to get smoked," per BBC.

Another insulted President Biden using a "racist epithet," CNN reported.

What they're saying: "Don's account has been hacked," Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for Trump Jr., posted on X Wednesday.

Surabian also clarified that the post claiming that former President Trump had died and that Trump Jr. was running for president was false, saying: "This is obviously not true."

X did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Wednesday.

