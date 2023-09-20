U.S. to reopen program sending free COVID tests through the mail

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Biden administration is reopening a program mailing free COVID-19 tests to households who request them and is investing $600 million into boosting test manufacturing.

Why it matters: More Americans will again have access to free at-home COVID-19 tests after the expiration of the public health emergency this spring meant many insurers no longer had to fully cover the cost.

The announcement comes as COVID hospitalizations have continued creeping up, passing 20,000 for the first time since March, according to ABC News.

Details: Starting Sept. 25, households can order four free tests through COVIDTests.gov.