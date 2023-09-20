Biden holds much-anticipated meeting with Israel's Netanyahu

NEW YORK CITY — President Biden is sitting down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday for the first time since the Israeli leader returned to office nearly nine months ago.

Why it matters: The long delay — and the fact the meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, not at the White House as Netanyahu had wanted — underscores the strained relations between the U.S. and one of its closest allies.

Biden and his administration have been highly critical of Netanyahu's controversial judicial overhaul, steps taken in the occupied West Bank, and what the U.S. president has called the "most extreme" Israeli government he has seen since he began working with Israeli leaders five decades years ago.

Details: The meeting was delayed by more than 30 minutes with Netanyahu waiting for Biden at the president's hotel.

Biden told Netanyahu at the top of their meeting that he wants to talk with him about upholding the shared democratic values and checks and balances — a clear signal to Netanyahu's judicial overhaul.

Biden said that regardless of the differences between the U.S. and Israel his commitment and support for Israel "remains ironclad."

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel's commitment to democracy will never change and stressed that he will continue to uphold the values both countries share.

The two leaders will also talk about "a vision for a more stable and prosperous and integrated region, as well as compare notes on effectively countering and deterring Iran," the White House said ahead of the meeting.

The discussion is expected to include the mega-deal the U.S. is working to get with Saudi Arabia that could include normalization between the kingdom and Israel.

State of play: Israelis, American Jews, and others demonstrated outside New York City's Intercontinental Hotel, where the meeting is taking place.

The pro-democracy protesters are demanding Netanyahu pull the plug on his government's judicial overhaul, which they say is undermining Israeli democracy.

Some held signs reading, "Biden save Israel."

Between the lines: Biden decided to meet with Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, not at the White House, after a long internal debate over political optics and foreign policy considerations, U.S. officials previously told Axios.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.