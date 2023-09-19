Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Almost half of voters support Biden impeachment inquiry, poll shows

Shauneen Miranda

President Joe Biden walks out of the White House on Sunday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Nearly half of voters support House Republicans' recent impeachment investigation into President Biden, according to polling from Morning Consult released Tuesday.

Driving the news: House Republicans are set to hold their first hearing on Biden's impeachment inquiry — opened by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) without a House vote — on Sept. 28.

By the numbers: 48% of all voters surveyed said they support the current impeachment probe into the president surrounding "the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, and other family members."

  • Out of those voters, 36% of Democrats support Biden's impeachment inquiry, compared to 63% of Republicans.
  • Nearly half of Independent voters said they support the inquiry, according to the poll.

Flashback: A smaller share of voters supported former President Trump's first impeachment proceedings compared to Biden's, according to previous Morning Consult polling.

  • 37% of voters said "Congress should begin impeachment proceedings" toward then-President Trump to remove him from office, a 2019 POLITICO/Morning Consult poll found.
  • Meanwhile, half of voters in that poll said Congress should not begin an impeachment into Trump, and 12% were undecided.
  • Trump was acquitted in both impeachments, though he is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Methodology: The poll surveyed 1,933 registered voters between Sept. 15-17 and had an unweighted margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.

