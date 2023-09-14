Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"That's hogwash": Pelosi fires back at McCarthy in impeachment blame-game

April Rubin

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 31. Photo: Francesca Volpi/Getty Images

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has responded to recent claims by her successor, fellow Californian Kevin McCarthy (R), that she was to blame for his flip-flop on whether opening an impeachment inquiry requires a full vote in the chamber.

Driving the news: "I say that that's hogwash," Pelosi said in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Thursday. "I mean, it's ridiculous."

Catch up quick: McCarthy on Tuesday opened an impeachment inquiry into President Biden over the business dealings of his son, Hunter, without a House vote.

The other side: On Thursday, Pelosi said he could not blame his approach on her.

  • "This is a big deal, an impeachment," she said. "You have to do it with care, not on impulse."
  • She said House Democrats impeached Trump in 2019 after a thoroughly conducted investigation.
  • "Don't misrepresent the care that we took, the respect that we had for the institution to go forward in a way that really addressed the high crimes, the misdemeanors of Donald Trump," she said.

Go deeper: McCarthy blames Pelosi for his impeachment flip-flop

Go deeper