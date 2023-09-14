"That's hogwash": Pelosi fires back at McCarthy in impeachment blame-game

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has responded to recent claims by her successor, fellow Californian Kevin McCarthy (R), that she was to blame for his flip-flop on whether opening an impeachment inquiry requires a full vote in the chamber.

Driving the news: "I say that that's hogwash," Pelosi said in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Thursday. "I mean, it's ridiculous."

Catch up quick: McCarthy on Tuesday opened an impeachment inquiry into President Biden over the business dealings of his son, Hunter, without a House vote.

He backtracked on a previous claim that it would take a full House vote to start the inquiry. Some Republicans have said they don't think there's enough evidence to proceed.

McCarthy then accused Pelosi of changing the precedent during the first impeachment probe into former President Trump.

The other side: On Thursday, Pelosi said he could not blame his approach on her.

"This is a big deal, an impeachment," she said. "You have to do it with care, not on impulse."

She said House Democrats impeached Trump in 2019 after a thoroughly conducted investigation.

"Don't misrepresent the care that we took, the respect that we had for the institution to go forward in a way that really addressed the high crimes, the misdemeanors of Donald Trump," she said.

Go deeper: McCarthy blames Pelosi for his impeachment flip-flop