5 detained Americans expected to be freed Monday, Iran says

Five Americans detained in Iran are expected to be released on Monday as part of a prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The big picture: The Americans expected to be freed include dual citizens Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi, who have each spent several years in an Iranian prison, and two unnamed Iranian Americans who have wished to remain private.

The deal "will hopefully be completed" on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on state media.

It includes the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds that were being held in South Korea to a bank account in Qatar that Iran can access for restricted humanitarian needs.

The governor of Iran's Central Bank said that the funds had been transferred Monday.

The U.S. will also release five Iranians being held in the U.S.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.