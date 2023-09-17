Thousands of activists, Indigenous groups, students and others take to the streets of New York for the "March to End Fossil Fuels" protest on Sept. 17, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people marched in New York City and across the U.S. Sunday to demand President Biden and other world leaders to end fossil fuels ahead of this week's UN Climate Ambition Summit.

The big picture: Several of the speakers at the New York event that kicks off Climate Week NYC took aim at the Biden administration for approving new oil and gas drilling permits.

"Biden, you should be scared of us," said Emma Buretta, a 17-year-old Brooklyn organizer for youth protest group Fridays for Future. "If you want our vote, if you don't want the blood of our generations to be on your hands, end fossil fuels."

What they're saying: A White House spokesperson defended the administration's climate change record in an emailed statement Sunday evening, pointing to measures including his reversal earlier this month of Trump-era decisions on oil drilling in Alaska.

President Biden has treated climate change as an emergency — the existential threat of our time — since day one," said the spokesperson said. "That's why he signed into law the most ambitious climate bill in history, conserved more land and water in his first year than any President since JFK, rejoined the Paris Agreement, attracted $240 billion in private sector investment in clean energy manufacturing, and used his emergency authorities to invoke the Defense Production Act to supercharge domestic clean energy manufacturing.

"Just last week, the President secured commitments from the G20 to take additional steps to meet the goals set in the Paris Agreement," added the spokesperson, who criticized Republicans for "trying to repeal his historic bill and unwind regulations that reduce emissions and curb pollution."

What we're watching: The spokesperson said the administration would announce next week "additional actions to combat the climate crisis, create good-paying jobs, and advance environmental justice."

In photos: Climate protests in U.S. and across the world

Protesters at the New York City March to End Fossil Fuels protest on Sept. 17 ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and Climate Ambition Summit. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

People take part in a solidarity march for climate emergency and the end of fossil fuels, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sept. 17. Photo: Marco Bello/AFP via Getty Images

Activists hold a large banner with a message for President Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the Tower Bridge as hundreds of climate change activists are gathered at Old Sacramento Waterfront, to protest in Sacramento, California, on Sept. 17. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the end of the Sept. 17 NYC rally. "The United States continues to be approving a record number of fossil fuel leases and we must send a message, right here today," she said, but added that the fossil fuel industry was "starting to buckle and crack" despite record profits. Photo: Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

The Sacramento protest also took place on water on Sept. 17. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Protesters during the Global Climate Strike in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 17. Photo: Yasuyoshi ChibaH/AFP via Getty Images

A climate protest in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, Sept. 17. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images

The columns of Berlin's landmark the Brandenburg Gate are covered in orange paint on Sept. 17, 2023 in Germany, an act claimed by the "Last Generation" climate activist group. Photo: John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.