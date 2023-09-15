Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

In photos: UAW members strike against Big Three automakers

Jacob Knutson
United Auto Workers (UAW) members striking outside of a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15.

United Auto Workers (UAW) members striking outside of a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Thousands of members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union went on strike against automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis on Friday.

Why it matters: The massive strike is unprecedented, as there has never been a strike against all three automakers at once, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

  • The strike was launched after negotiations on a new labor contract failed. The workers asked for hourly wage increases, more paid-time off, a return to traditional pensions and retiree health care, and other concessions.
  • If prolonged, the strike could disrupt the economy, costing more than $5 billion over a period of 10 days, according to the Anderson Economic Group.

What they're saying: President Biden on Friday urged the automakers to bring an end to the walkout by sharing their "record profits" with the striking union workers, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

  • "The companies have made some significant offers. But I believe they should go further to ensure that record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW," the president said.

In photos:

UAW members cheering with signs at a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15.
UAW members cheering with signs at a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
President Biden addressing automakers from the White House on Sept. 15.
President Biden addressing automakers from the White House on Sept. 15. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
UAW members outside a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15.
UAW members outside a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
UAW members embracing outside a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15.
UAW members embracing outside a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
UAW members striking near a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15.
UAW members striking near a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
UAW members holding signs outside of a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15.
UAW members holding signs outside of a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Go deeper: These vehicles are most affected by the UAW strike

Go deeper