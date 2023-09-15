The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado, seen here in a promotional photo, is among the vehicles made at plants where the UAW is launching a strike. Photo courtesy of General Motors

The UAW's strike against General Motors, Ford and Chrysler is starting with three plants that make a range of pickups, SUVs and vans that are crucial to the automakers' bottom line.

Why it matters: The automakers have only recently overcome longstanding vehicle shortages that began during the pandemic — and the strike that UAW President Shawn Fain announced late Thursday could plunge them right back into a similar predicament.

The targeted plants and the vehicles made there

GM's assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri: the Chevrolet Colorado pickup and its sibling, the GMC Canyon pickup; and the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans.

Ford's assembly and paint plant in Wayne, Michigan: the Ford Ranger pickup and the Ford Bronco SUV.

Stellantis' assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio: the Jeep Wrangler SUV and the Jeep Gladiator pickup

Reality check: The automakers have been bracing for a potential strike for weeks, so they won't run out of vehicles immediately. They've got inventory on hand.

But after a matter of weeks, availability could get thin — and their ability to make customized models will be immediately suspended.

