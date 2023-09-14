Sweetgreen execs ignored Black employees' racism complaints, lawsuit alleges

A Sweetgreen employee cutting up vegetables at a store in Boston in 2017. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At least 10 Sweetgreen workers filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the quick-serve salad chain, alleging they faced racial discrimination and sexual harassment at seven of its New York City restaurants.

Why it matters: The workers, who are Black, said their complaints to the company's upper management and human resources department were ignored for years.

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court in the Bronx, amended a pervious lawsuit issued in March on behalf of two plaintiffs. The new filing alleges that managers and other employees at the stores used the N-word and other derogatory terms daily to refer to Black workers.

It also alleges that female workers also experienced inappropriate touching and comments.

Of note: Two Sweetgreen "head coaches," the company's term for general managers, were also named as defendants.

What they're saying: "For too many Black employees, having to listen to managers and co-workers use racial slurs is just a part of their daily work environment. That's both wrong and illegal," said Avi Mermelstein, the plaintiff's lawyer, in a statement.

"Being exposed to constant harassment creates a hostile and psychologically unsafe work environment and companies simply must do better to protect their employees," said Mermelstein, a partner with the employee litigation firm Arenson Dittmar & Karban.

A Sweetgreen spokesperson said the company was unable to comment on pending legal matters.

"We take these accusations seriously and do not tolerate any form of harassment, discrimination, or unsafe working conditions," the spokesperson said.

Go deeper: Fast-food chains under fire for false advertising claims

Read the lawsuit: