Nintendo showed off a bevy of Switch games today that will bring older releases to its current but aging console well into 2024.

Why it matters: The absence of news about major, original Switch games is a sign that development of significant, new games for that console from Nintendo is winding down.

Details: During a 40-minute Nintendo Direct showcase today, most of the biggest Switch games revealed were returning classics and games due for a second chance.

Another Code Recollection is a Jan. 19 remastered compilation of two mystery games originally released for the Nintendo DS and Wii.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a Feb. 16 remake of a 2004 Game Boy Advance puzzle game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, a remake of a 2013 Nintendo 3DS game, is now slated for a summer 2024 release.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, a beloved role-playing game first offered on the GameCube in 2004, will return as a Switch game in 2024.

Be smart: While Nintendo is offering a brand-new Super Mario game next month, its marquee November release will be another returning classic, the previously announced remake of Super Mario RPG, a 1996 Super Nintendo game.

Nintendo also showed off a significantly reworked version of its 1990 F-Zero racing game today. It will now be a battle-royale multiplayer game called F-Zero 99.

Yes, but: Nintendo does have one big original game for Switch slated for next year: Princess Peach: Showtime, the first game starring the Mario-world princess in nearly 20 years, set for a March 22, 2024 release.

Between the lines: Nintendo's heavy reliance on remakes for the Switch next year, could be a hint that Nintendo's internal development resources have shifted to projects for its next gaming device, which is expected to release as soon as late 2024.

The Switch was launched in early 2017, and is now at the age when most game consoles are replaced with new, more powerful models.

The intrigue: Conspicuously absent from today's showcase was Metroid Prime 4, a highly anticipated sci-fi game announced in 2017 and that saw its development rebooted in 2019. Nintendo has said that the game will still come to the Switch.

Nintendo also recently confirmed that its Zelda team was not working on an expansion to this year's hit The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, freeing that team to move on to new projects.

What's next: In keeping with its focus on celebrating the past, Nintendo said it will open a Nintendo Museum in Japan in March 2024.

Sign up for the Axios Gaming newsletter here.