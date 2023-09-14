Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in March. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz stepped down from the coffee chain's board with immediate effect, the company announced Wednesday.

Yes, but: Starbucks is honoring the 70-year-old retiring from the board of directors by naming Schultz as a "lifelong Chairman Emeritus," per a company statement.

Driving the news: Starbucks' statement said the move was "part of a planned transition."

Schultz said in a statement he looked forward "to supporting this next generation of leaders to steward Starbucks into the future as a customer, supporter and advocate in my role as chairman emeritus."

The big picture: Laxman Narasimhan replaced Schultz as Starbucks' CEO in March.

