Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Wednesday Congress should investigate Elon Musk's role in preventing a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian military ships in the Black Sea.

Why it matters: Musk was heavily criticized for denying a request to activate SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications network over part of the Crimean coast to allow Ukraine's military to attack Russian ships at the Sevastopol Naval Base last year.

The denial of the request was first reported by CNN from excerpts of an upcoming biography on Musk by Walter Isaacson.

Catch up quick: Musk claimed he denied the request because, if it had been approved, "SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."

By making the decision, Ukrainian and other foreign officials said he protected Russian military assets and assisted Moscow in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian ships at the Sevastopol base have served as launch platforms for cruise missiles, which Moscow has used against civilian targets.

What they're saying: "Congress needs to investigate how it is that one billionaire is off making public policy, and foreign policy for the entire world," Warren said.

"We need to investigate how this happened, what's in those contracts that permits him to have this kind of power," she added, referring to contracts between SpaceX and the Department of Defense.

Along with Congress, she said it was the responsibility of the Defense Department to investigate the contracts.

"That kind of activity poses a danger to the United States, to Ukraine and to the rest of the world," Warren said.

Of note: Since the incident, Ukraine has carried out multiple attacks on Russian ships and other targets in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, both Russian and Ukrainian officials said cruise missile attacks from Ukraine damaged at least two Russian naval targets, including a submarine, that were undergoing repairs at Sevastopol, Reuters reports.

It was also able to damage the Kerch Bridge, a vital supply route for Kremlin forces in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The big picture: The Starlink network has been providing internet services in Ukraine since the country's services were destroyed in the early days of Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's government and military, including troops on the front line, have used Starlink for communications, though the company has curtailed the country's ability to use it to operate drones, which have been crucial in its fight against Russia.

