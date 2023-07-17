Attack on Crimean bridge targets Russian supplies and symbolism

Share on email (opens in new window)

The damaged Kerch bridge on July 17. Photo: Crimea24TV/AFP via Getty Images

An attack Monday damaged a busy bridge linking Russia to Crimea, suspending traffic and killing two people — the second time in a year the bridge has been targeted.

Why it matters: The Kerch bridge holds vital strategic and symbolic value for Russia, providing a key supply route for Russian troops in their ongoing assault on Ukraine.

The big picture: The bridge has for years epitomized the tension between Russia and Ukraine over the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The 12-mile bridge, inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself in 2018, is the only direct link between Crimea and the Russian mainland, per the Guardian.

Over the course of the war, the Kerch bridge has been used to transport fuel, armor and vehicles to Russian troops, CNN reported.

State of play: Russian government officials have referred to the incident as a "terror attack" and blamed Ukraine.

Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee said Monday that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian forces using two surface drones, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

A couple from Russia's Belgorod region was killed and their teenaged daughter was injured, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in a Telegram post.

Part of the bridge's roadway was damaged, suspending traffic, though rail service has resumed and a ferry is continuing to carry people from the peninsula to the Russian mainland, per TASS.

Worth noting: Ukrainian authorities have not formally claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Any illegal structures used to deliver Russian instruments of mass murder are necessarily short-lived... regardless of the reasons for the destruction," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted Monday in apparent reference to the attack.

Hours after the attack took place, Russia announced that it was pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal.

Flashback: The Kerch bridge was heavily damaged by an explosion last October, after which Russia scrambled to reestablish supply lines to Crimea.