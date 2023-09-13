Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser wants a flatter organization to make faster decisions.

Why it matters: Investors reacted positively Wednesday to the announcement of the plan — which included the removal of regional and management layers across the firm — sending Citi shares up nearly 1.7%.

The big picture: The company's previous structure resulted in tensions between managers and held back progress, according to CNBC.

The company has not decided on the number of job cuts.

