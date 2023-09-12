China warns traders on bets against yuan

China's central bank pushed back against traders betting on a continued drop in its currency, the yuan, on Monday.

Why it matters: While the fundamentals look poor for the yuan — weak trade, slow growth, low interest rates — government officials appear keen to keep the decline from becoming an embarrassing rout.

Background: The yuan last week slipped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 2007.

The currency's weakness is a symptom of growing concern about the ability of China's struggling economy to regain momentum.

Betting against the yuan, essentially borrowing and then selling it to buy higher yielding investments in other currencies, has become a popular trade this year.

The latest: The People's Bank of China fired off a stern statement aimed at global currency traders after meeting on Monday with a PBOC-sponsored group of banks at the heart of foreign exchange trading in China.