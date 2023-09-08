Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

China's tightly managed currency fell to the lowest level against the greenback in almost 16 years on Thursday.

Why it matters: The weakness of the currency (officially known as the renminbi, but often referred to as the yuan) reflects the growing consensus that the world's second-largest economy and biggest single driver of global economic growth for decades is in deep trouble.

And with the economy looking weak, speculators appear to be betting against the yuan.

How it works: Besides trade and economic conditions, currency values are heavily influenced by "interest rate differentials," or big gaps between where central banks in different countries set the short-term rates they use to control monetary policy.

When a country sets low-interest rates — usually when it is sputtering economically — its currency tends to weaken.

When a country's interest rates are high — often when growth is strong, like in the U.S. — its currency tends to appreciate, as investors flock to the higher yields.

Zoom in: One of the most popular kinds of currency trades employs both types of currencies.

In what's known as a "carry trade," speculators borrow money in the low-rate — or "funding currency."

Then they convert that money to the currency of a country where interest rates are higher and use it to invest in something with a higher yield.

The difference between the two sets of interest rates — also known as the "carry" — is the profit on the trade. (Thus, "the carry trade.")

Flashback: In the years before the financial crisis in 2008, it was incredibly popular to use the Japanese yen as the "funding currency," i.e. the one that's cheap to borrow — and likely falling in value, making it cheaper to pay back — for this kind of trade.

That started in the mid-1990s, as the Bank of Japan pioneered ultra-low interest rates in an effort to revive the nation's troubled economy.

Now currency analysts are saying that China's yuan, or CNY as it's known in markets, would make a fine funding currency for carry trades.

What they're saying: "With expectations of more monetary policy easing, CNY is likely to remain an attractive funding currency for carry trades," wrote Goldman Sachs analysts in a note published Thursday morning. "In our client conversations, hedge fund investors have shown rising interest in riding the waves."

"With China employing monetary stimulus, expect the renminbi to stay soft and remain a popular funding currency," ING analysts wrote late last month.

Threat level: Carry trades like these are risky, and they work best with currencies that aren't that volatile — since big swings in currency value can wipe out the profit of the trade.

Officially, China has a massive war chest of roughly $3 trillion in foreign currency reserves like dollars that it could flood the market with, driving down the value of those currencies against the yuan — and crushing carry traders.

Case in point: Back in 2015, when a slide in the yuan started to snowball out of control, Chinese officials plowed roughly $1 trillion of that stockpile into markets, a costly — but ultimately effective — effort to stamp out what became an embarrassingly sharp sell-off.

The bottom line: Those attempting to profit off of China's weak currency should tread lightly, as they could find themselves up against a very big opponent, with a lot of ammo at its disposal.

Go deeper