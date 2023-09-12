Apple is slated to debut the next crop of iPhones as well as updated Apple Watch models and other gear during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Each year Apple aims to make the new iPhones compelling enough to convince a significant chunk of existing owners to upgrade, a task that has become harder as the years have gone on.

What's happening: Apple's flagship phone is expected to add better cameras, a titanium casing and swap the proprietary Lightning port for a more standard USB-C connector.

Go deeper: What to expect from Apple's iPhone 15 event on Tuesday

Editor's note: Check back here for updates once the event begins at 10am PT