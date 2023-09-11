1 hour ago - Technology
What to expect from Apple's iPhone 15 event on Tuesday
The biggest changes to the iPhone 15 lineup are likely to come at the edges when Apple announces new products Tuesday.
What's happening: Apple's flagship phone is expected to add better cameras, a titanium casing and swap the proprietary Lightning port for a more standard USB-C connector.
Why it matters: Each year Apple aims to make the new iPhones compelling enough to convince a significant chunk of existing owners to upgrade, a task that has become harder as the years have gone on.
Details: Apple is holding its annual iPhone event at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Steve Jobs Theater at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. Calif.
- The company is expected to keep its iPhone lineup largely similar in structure, though reports suggest the highest-end devices could see a $100 price increase.
- In addition to the new USB-C connector, reports suggest the highest-end iPhone 15 model could get a more capable optical zoom, offering perhaps as much as 6x magnification via a "periscope" lens.
- Apple is also expected to introduce new versions of the Apple Watch and, possibly, new AirPods headphones.