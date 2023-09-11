Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Technology

What to expect from Apple's iPhone 15 event on Tuesday

Ina Fried
A screenshot of Apple's event invite, with the word Wonderlust

Image: Apple

The biggest changes to the iPhone 15 lineup are likely to come at the edges when Apple announces new products Tuesday.

What's happening: Apple's flagship phone is expected to add better cameras, a titanium casing and swap the proprietary Lightning port for a more standard USB-C connector.

Why it matters: Each year Apple aims to make the new iPhones compelling enough to convince a significant chunk of existing owners to upgrade, a task that has become harder as the years have gone on.

Details: Apple is holding its annual iPhone event at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Steve Jobs Theater at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. Calif.

  • The company is expected to keep its iPhone lineup largely similar in structure, though reports suggest the highest-end devices could see a $100 price increase.
  • In addition to the new USB-C connector, reports suggest the highest-end iPhone 15 model could get a more capable optical zoom, offering perhaps as much as 6x magnification via a "periscope" lens.
  • Apple is also expected to introduce new versions of the Apple Watch and, possibly, new AirPods headphones.
