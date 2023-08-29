Apple iPhone 15 launch set for Sept. 12

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Apple logo seen on a storefront in Hamburg. Photo: Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Apple sent out invites Tuesday for a new launch event at its headquarters on Sept. 12.

Why it matters: Apple will unveil the new iPhone 15 and new Apple Watch models at the event.

The big picture: The "Wonderlust" event will be held at 10 a.m. PT.

Apple has been hosting launch events in September for years.

In addition to new models, Apple often unveils new iOS versions at the event.

Worth noting: The new iPhones are expected to switch to a USB-C charging port from Apple's longstanding proprietary Lightning cable, in order to meet new EU rules.

The EU parliament approved the new rules last year, which are meant to reduce electronic waste and customer inconvenience by requiring all devices sold in the EU to have uniform charging ports.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Scott Rosenberg: Apple mavens expect this batch of new iPhones to be what they consider a "major" upgrade.