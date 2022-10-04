EU approves law that would force Apple to switch iPhone charger

The European Union parliament voted on Tuesday to approve a new law requiring all mobile phones, tablets and cameras to use the same charging port.

Why it matters: The measure, which was provisionally agreed to by member states in June, is intended to reduce electronic waste and increase convenience for consumers.

The big picture: The law, which passed 602-13, requires all devices sold in the EU to be equipped with USB-C charging ports by fall 2024 and will extend to laptops by spring 2026.

The decision will have a distinct effect on manufacturers like Apple, which has designed some of its devices such as iPhones around unique chargers. Some of Apple's current tablets and laptops already use the USB-C charger, as do some Android phones, per Bloomberg.

The new rule will also apply to a range of other devices, such as video game consoles, keyboards, portable speakers and headphones.

Apple has previously said the measure would dampen innovation and create more electronic waste, Reuters reported.

The European Commission has estimated that the law will save consumers a combined 250 million euros per year "on unnecessary charger purchases."

What they're saying: "The common charger will finally become a reality in Europe," Alex Agius Saliba, a member of the European Parliament representing Maltese, said in the press release.

"This future-proof law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone — from frustrated consumers to our vulnerable environment," he added.

What to watch: All 27 member states must now approve the measure.