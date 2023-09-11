Share on email (opens in new window)

Walgreens settled a class action lawsuit on Sept. 6 with Theranos customers for $44 million, per court documents.

Why it matters: Walgreens patients in Arizona and California who received fraudulent blood tests will be refunded for products that did not work, following prison sentences for the company's executives.

Walgreens did not admit any fault in the court filings.

Context: The class action lawsuit dated back to 2016 after evidence surfaced that the company could not conduct tests on a few drops of blood.

The new settlement supersedes a confidential agreement from May.

Theranos, Inc. previously reached a confidential settlement in 2017 with Walgreens, who dismissed a lawsuit.

The case involved 7.8 million pages of documents, 26 fact witness depositions and six expert depositions, according to court documents.

How it works: Each eligible plaintiff will be reimbursed for double the cost of the original tests they received from fall 2013 to mid-2016 plus a base payment of $10.

People who received "tiny" blood draws at Walgreens Theranos Wellness Centers from November 2013 to March 2015 will receive an additional payment estimated between $700 $1,000 in response to battery and medical battery claims.

Payouts will deduct reimbursements received from Theranos directly after the company agreed to pay $4.64 million to cover the costs of tests bought by Arizonians.

Catch up quick: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2022 for defrauding investors in the failed blood testing company.

Holmes' former boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison that December after being found guilty of conspiracy and fraud.

The company raised about $1 billion from investors.

"Once promising to revolutionize health care and claiming a $9 billion valuation, Theranos collapsed spectacularly following a series of disclosures about the company and its technology," court documents said.

What's next: A judge has to issue a final approval for the agreement.

Customers must be notified via publication in the Arizona Republic, digital notice on social media and on the internet, a settlement website and a toll-free number.

