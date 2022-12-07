Skip to main content
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ex-Theranos president Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in jail

Dan Primack
Photo illustration of Sunny Balwani with abstract shapes, textures and gavels.

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of failed blood-testing company Theranos, on Wednesday was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison, plus three years of probation.

Driving the news: Balwani's sentencing comes less than three weeks after his former boss and girlfriend, Elizabeth Holmes, received a jail sentence of 11 years and three months that's scheduled to begin in April.

Flashback: A California jury in July found Balwani guilty of 12 counts of conspiracy and fraud against certain Theranos investors and patients.

  • Judge Ed Davila sentenced both Balwani and Holmes, who prosecutors originally wanted to try together.

Behind the scenes: Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence for Balwani plus more than $800 million in restitution, while defense attorneys requested probation.

  • Balwani opted against speaking before sentencing.
  • Judge Davila will determine restitution specifics at a later date, as he also is doing with Holmes.

The bottom line: Balwani's defense strategy had been to blame Holmes for fraud at Theranos, much as Holmes had tried to blame Balwani. Neither worked.

Editor's note: Cox Enterprises, which invested in Theranos, is the parent company of Axios.

