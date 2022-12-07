Ex-Theranos president Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in jail
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of failed blood-testing company Theranos, on Wednesday was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison, plus three years of probation.
Driving the news: Balwani's sentencing comes less than three weeks after his former boss and girlfriend, Elizabeth Holmes, received a jail sentence of 11 years and three months that's scheduled to begin in April.
Flashback: A California jury in July found Balwani guilty of 12 counts of conspiracy and fraud against certain Theranos investors and patients.
- Judge Ed Davila sentenced both Balwani and Holmes, who prosecutors originally wanted to try together.
Behind the scenes: Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence for Balwani plus more than $800 million in restitution, while defense attorneys requested probation.
- Balwani opted against speaking before sentencing.
- Judge Davila will determine restitution specifics at a later date, as he also is doing with Holmes.
The bottom line: Balwani's defense strategy had been to blame Holmes for fraud at Theranos, much as Holmes had tried to blame Balwani. Neither worked.
Editor's note: Cox Enterprises, which invested in Theranos, is the parent company of Axios.