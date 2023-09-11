1 hour ago - Sports
DraftKings apologizes for offering 9/11 "Never Forget" sports bet
DraftKings apologized Monday after using the 9/11 terror attacks as a theme for a bet.
Driving the news: DraftKings — a leader in the legal, online sports betting industry — took down the parlay bet titled "Never Forget" after an outcry on social media on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
- The sportsbook posted the betting option Sunday night and offered +651 odds if three New York teams — the Yankees, Mets and Jets — would win their games Monday, Forbes reports. The odds mean a $100 wager would have netted $651.
What they're saying: "We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11," the company said in a statement to Axios.
- "We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected," the statement continued.
Go deeper: Post-9/11 first responder deaths now nearly equal to attack casualties