DraftKings apologizes for offering 9/11 "Never Forget" sports bet

DraftKings apologized Monday after using the 9/11 terror attacks as a theme for a bet.

Driving the news: DraftKings — a leader in the legal, online sports betting industry — took down the parlay bet titled "Never Forget" after an outcry on social media on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

The sportsbook posted the betting option Sunday night and offered +651 odds if three New York teams — the Yankees, Mets and Jets — would win their games Monday, Forbes reports. The odds mean a $100 wager would have netted $651.

What they're saying: "We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11," the company said in a statement to Axios.

"We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected," the statement continued.

