DraftKings apologizes for offering 9/11 "Never Forget" sports bet

Sareen Habeshian

DraftKings apologized Monday after using the 9/11 terror attacks as a theme for a bet.

Driving the news: DraftKings — a leader in the legal, online sports betting industry — took down the parlay bet titled "Never Forget" after an outcry on social media on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

  • The sportsbook posted the betting option Sunday night and offered +651 odds if three New York teams — the Yankees, Mets and Jets — would win their games Monday, Forbes reports. The odds mean a $100 wager would have netted $651.

What they're saying: "We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11," the company said in a statement to Axios.

  • "We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected," the statement continued.

