America remembers 9/11, more than two decades later

It's been 22 years since 9/11. It's a day of reflection for all of us, and a painful day for all too many.

The big picture: The photo above shows a test Sunday night of the annual Tribute in Light display above Lower Manhattan — first presented six months after 9/11, then every year since, from dusk to dawn on the night of Sept. 11.

Americans around the country will gather Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and more to commemorate the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, AP reports.

Commemorations will be held at the three attack sites — New York's Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa.

Context: The attacks killed 2,977 people and began a U.S.-led Global War on Terror, which included the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

People visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum on Sept. 10, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Zoom in: At ground zero in Manhattan, Vice President Harris will join a commemoration on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum plaza on Monday morning.

Later in the day, President Biden will join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage on his way back from Asia.

The 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan on Sept. 10. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, a series of moments of silence will mark the unfolding tragedies of that day — beginning at 8:46am ET, when the hijacked Flight 11 crashed into floors 93-99 of the World Trade Center's North Tower.

