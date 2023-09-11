America remembers 9/11, more than two decades later
It's been 22 years since 9/11. It's a day of reflection for all of us, and a painful day for all too many.
The big picture: The photo above shows a test Sunday night of the annual Tribute in Light display above Lower Manhattan — first presented six months after 9/11, then every year since, from dusk to dawn on the night of Sept. 11.
- Americans around the country will gather Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and more to commemorate the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, AP reports.
- Commemorations will be held at the three attack sites — New York's Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa.
Context: The attacks killed 2,977 people and began a U.S.-led Global War on Terror, which included the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Zoom in: At ground zero in Manhattan, Vice President Harris will join a commemoration on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum plaza on Monday morning.
- Later in the day, President Biden will join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage on his way back from Asia.
Meanwhile, a series of moments of silence will mark the unfolding tragedies of that day — beginning at 8:46am ET, when the hijacked Flight 11 crashed into floors 93-99 of the World Trade Center's North Tower.
