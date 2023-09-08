Nancy Pelosi says she will run for another House term in 2024
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday she will seek another term in Congress in 2024, her office confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: The 83-year-old recently indicated she wants to extend her unorthodox post-leadership stint to maintain some of the Bay Area's power in Washington, D.C.
Driving the news: Pelosi made the announcement at a quarterly breakfast she hosts for her political volunteers, which was focused on organized labor, her spokesperson Aaron Bennett told Axios.
- Pelosi’s campaign account later tweeted: “our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery … That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”
- Bennett said building trades unions “were among her earliest endorsers” in Pelosi’s first run for Congress and that labor “will be key to SF's continued recovery[.]”
Between the lines: Pelosi hinted at her plans in an interview with Politico published Thursday.
- The House speaker emerita noted that the Bay Area’s standing in Washington has diminished in recent election cycles due to the retirements – and planned retirements – of several powerful lawmakers.
- “Let’s just go back about six years and we had Dianne, we had Barbara, we had Jackie Speier, now Jackie is gone," she said, referring to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is retiring in 2024, former Sen. Barbara Boxer and former Rep. Jackie Speier.
The backdrop: Pelosi led House Democrats for 20 years, eight of which she served as House speaker, before stepping down last year to make way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).
- She was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House.