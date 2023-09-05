Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil prices climbed to their highest level of the year Tuesday.

Why it matters: The rise came after Saudi Arabia and Russia — the second and third largest global producers — announced at 9 a.m. ET that they're both extending their voluntary cuts in oil production through the end of 2023.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose above $90.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose above $87.

Both grades are up more than 25% from the lowest levels of the year.

The cuts took roughly 1.3 million barrels per day off the global market.

The world economy consumes roughly 100 million barrels of oil a day.

Between the lines: The production cuts are mostly about China.

China is the largest buyer of both Saudi and Russian crude oil — and its struggling economy means it will consume fewer barrels.

So, to balance supply with weaker demand, Russia and Saudi have decided to extend the surprise cuts they originally announced in April.

Yes, but: The decision to keep the oil market tight also has political implications, as it further links Saudi Arabia — once a stalwart U.S. strategic ally — with American adversaries Russia and China.

What to watch: How much the higher crude oil prices feed through to U.S. gasoline prices — already at the highest level this year — and potentially reinvigorate broader price pressures as well.