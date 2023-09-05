Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: BLS via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local government employment — primarily jobs at schools — still hasn't recovered from the pandemic, according to fresh Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Why it matters: Parents are sending their kids back to school this week. But there may not be enough teachers there to greet them. Schools around the country are struggling to hire.

Local government was a weak spot in an otherwise solid jobs report.

Zoom in: "K-12 schools are yet again starting the school year with many unfilled vacancies," Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter's chief economist wrote in a note.

Despite ramping up hiring efforts — and raising wages — "schools are still struggling to recruit teachers," Pollak told Axios' Courtenay Brown in an interview.

What happened: A lot of teachers left the profession during COVID.

Some older teachers retired. And some younger teachers were furloughed and didn't come back, suggests new research from ADP's Nela Richardson.

Shortages are worse in places where teacher pay is low and students are poor, notes the Washington Post.

But low pay is an industry-wide issue, especially in this strong labor market.

Flashback: Before 2020, local government hiring had finally recovered from the hit of the financial crisis, after a decade-plus slog.