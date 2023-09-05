2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Worker shortage hangs over back-to-school rush
Local government employment — primarily jobs at schools — still hasn't recovered from the pandemic, according to fresh Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Why it matters: Parents are sending their kids back to school this week. But there may not be enough teachers there to greet them. Schools around the country are struggling to hire.
- Local government was a weak spot in an otherwise solid jobs report.
Zoom in: "K-12 schools are yet again starting the school year with many unfilled vacancies," Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter's chief economist wrote in a note.
- Despite ramping up hiring efforts — and raising wages — "schools are still struggling to recruit teachers," Pollak told Axios' Courtenay Brown in an interview.
What happened: A lot of teachers left the profession during COVID.
- Some older teachers retired. And some younger teachers were furloughed and didn't come back, suggests new research from ADP's Nela Richardson.
- Shortages are worse in places where teacher pay is low and students are poor, notes the Washington Post.
- But low pay is an industry-wide issue, especially in this strong labor market.
Flashback: Before 2020, local government hiring had finally recovered from the hit of the financial crisis, after a decade-plus slog.
- Now, the number of local government employees in the U.S. is back to where it was in 2018 when that recovery was still underway.