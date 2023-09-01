ACC expands to the Pacific with Stanford, Cal and SMU

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Axios Research; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee and Erin Davis/Axios; Note: Notre Dame is independent for football.

The Atlantic Coast Conference will include teams on both the East and West Coasts: It voted on Friday to add Stanford, California and SMU as new members next school year.

Why it matters: Conference realignment is drastically reshaping the college sports landscape and pushing student-athletes to travel vast distances for games.

The ACC will join the Big Ten as one of two college sports conferences that have member schools on both coasts.

Driving the news: The additions will expand its membership to 18, including 17 schools that will play football in the conference full time.

These will be the conference's first new members since Louisville joined in 2014.

Between the lines: Stanford and Cal's joining the ACC is a major blow to the Pac-12 Conference, which will have just two remaining programs: Washington State and Oregon State.

Other Pac-12 members are departing for either the Big 10 or the Big 12 Conference starting in 2024.

By the numbers: The furthest distance between two ACC members — Boston College and Stanford — will be nearly 2,700 miles.

The average distance between the colleges currently in the ACC is approximately 886 miles, Axios' Erin Davis notes.

With the new schools, the average grows to 2,070 miles.

The big picture: The ACC has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue in recent fiscal years. But it's still far behind the Big Ten and the SEC.

The gap between the Big Ten, the SEC and everyone else is expected to widen even further after a series of major media deals were signed.

