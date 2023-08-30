Share on email (opens in new window)

Mark Marshall has been named chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal, the company said Wednesday, following the departure of longtime exec Linda Yaccarino for Twitter.

Why it matters: Marshall will be responsible for managing one of the largest advertising businesses for a global media company. NBCUniversal's assets, driven mostly by its liner television networks, drive more than $10 billion in ad revenue annually.

He's served in the role on an interim basis since Yaccarino left the company in May to become the CEO of Twitter, now X.

As NBCU and its parent company Comcast move further into streaming, Marshall will continue to be responsible for continuing the company's push into digital ad sales.

Details: The new appointment, effective immediately, will see Marshall reporting into NBCUniversal media group chairman Mark Lazarus.

"Mark stepped into this role on an interim basis at one of the most critical times of year for the ad sales business, and over the past three months he has more than proven himself to be the leader NBCU needs to guide this team into the future," Lazarus said in a statement.

Catch up quick: Marshall has been leading NBCU's ad team since May.

Under his purview, NBCU closed this year's Upfront advertising sales negotiations with cash commitments that were roughly in line with last year's record haul of $7 billion.

Marshall previously served as president of advertising sales and partnerships since 2018. He joined NBCU in 2014 from Turner Broadcasting, where he spent more than a decade as an advertising sales leader.

The big picture: Yaccarino's departure in May came shortly after Comcast fired her boss, NBCU chief Jeff Shell, for sexual misconduct.