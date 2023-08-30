Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Elon Musk's X is gaining value, Fidelity says
Fidelity marked up the value of its shares in X/Twitter for the third consecutive month — while still holding them at a deep discount, according to new disclosures.
By the numbers: Fidelity increased the valuation by 8% during the month ending July 31, following an 11% bump for June.
- The investment giant is holding the shares at a 58% discount, per the disclosure Wednesday.
- Fidelity helped finance Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for $44 billion last October, and either marked down the stock or held it flat during the subsequent six months.
Behind the scenes: Despite being an investor in the privately held business, Fidelity doesn't necessarily have much, if any, insider information on the company's financial situation.
- It remarks all of its private company shares on a lagging monthly basis without explaining its calculations. Other holders of X shares value the company differently.
- In terms of publicly traded comps, Meta stock rose 11% in July while Snap shares dropped 5.5%.