Elon Musk's X is gaining value, Fidelity says

Fidelity marked up the value of its shares in X/Twitter for the third consecutive month — while still holding them at a deep discount, according to new disclosures.

By the numbers: Fidelity increased the valuation by 8% during the month ending July 31, following an 11% bump for June.

The investment giant is holding the shares at a 58% discount, per the disclosure Wednesday.

Fidelity helped finance Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for $44 billion last October, and either marked down the stock or held it flat during the subsequent six months.

Behind the scenes: Despite being an investor in the privately held business, Fidelity doesn't necessarily have much, if any, insider information on the company's financial situation.