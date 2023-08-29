Late-night hosts talk Hollywood strikes on new podcast

An episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Sept. 14, 2017, with guest Stephen Colbert. Photo: Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver are teaming up for a new podcast set to launch Wednesday.

The big picture: The show will cover "the Hollywood strikes and beyond," and proceeds from the podcasts will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts' respective shows, according to Spotify.

The Hollywood writers and actors' strikes have stretched on throughout the summer, halting much of the industry and leaving thousands of people jobless as the labor war plays out.

What we know: When the Writers Guild of America strike started in May, the group of renowned yet suddenly unemployed talk show hosts gathered via Zoom to discuss "the serious issues a work stoppage creates."

"What happened instead was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations," per the Spotify news release. "Now, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers and Oliver invite you to listen in on their once-private chats on this all-new podcast."

All proceeds received by the hosts will go to the staff from each of their respective shows, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night With Seth Meyers," and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

What we're watching: "Strike Force Five" will launch Wednesday on Spotify and all other podcast platforms.

The limited series will have at least a dozen episodes, with all hosts participating in each episode while rotating who leads the conversation.

